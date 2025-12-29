Yascha Mounk

Ivan Krastev on 2026
Yascha Mounk and Ivan Krastev discuss the state of the world.
1:10:05
Francis Fukuyama on 2025
Yascha Mounk and Francis Fukuyama look back at this year—and make predictions for 2026.
1:13:00
Kelly Born on All the Ways AI Is Changing Politics
Yascha Mounk and Kelly Born discuss the socioeconomic impact of artificial intelligence.
1:12:55
The Good Fight Club: Can Europe Control Its Fate?
Timothy Garton Ash, Sabina Ćudić, and Nathalie Tocci join Yascha Mounk to assess the state of Europe today.
1:03:36
The Quiet Scandal of Affirmative Action for Men
Colleges systematically disadvantage female applicants.
Jill Lepore on Why We Should Amend the U.S. Constitution
Yascha Mounk and Jill Lepore also discuss why she nearly quit academia.
1:18:17
Richard Thaler on Why People are Much More Irrational than Economists Believe
Yascha Mounk and Richard Thaler discuss where economics goes wrong.
1:11:36
Abigail Marsh on Psychopaths
Yascha Mounk and Abigail Marsh discuss how to recognize psychopathy—and what to do when you meet a psychopath.
1:18:27

