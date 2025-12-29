Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Persuasion
🇩🇪 🇫🇷
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
How'm I doin'?
Please give me feedback on how to make this Substack (even) better!
Dec 29
•
Yascha Mounk
32
2
Ivan Krastev on 2026
Yascha Mounk and Ivan Krastev discuss the state of the world.
Dec 27
•
Yascha Mounk
34
7
2
1:10:05
Francis Fukuyama on 2025
Yascha Mounk and Francis Fukuyama look back at this year—and make predictions for 2026.
Dec 20
•
Yascha Mounk
35
3
10
1:13:00
Kelly Born on All the Ways AI Is Changing Politics
Yascha Mounk and Kelly Born discuss the socioeconomic impact of artificial intelligence.
Dec 16
•
Yascha Mounk
14
1
2
1:12:55
The Good Fight Club: Can Europe Control Its Fate?
Timothy Garton Ash, Sabina Ćudić, and Nathalie Tocci join Yascha Mounk to assess the state of Europe today.
Dec 13
•
Yascha Mounk
28
5
1:03:36
The Quiet Scandal of Affirmative Action for Men
Colleges systematically disadvantage female applicants.
Dec 11
•
Yascha Mounk
154
114
37
Jill Lepore on Why We Should Amend the U.S. Constitution
Yascha Mounk and Jill Lepore also discuss why she nearly quit academia.
Dec 9
•
Yascha Mounk
37
3
3
1:18:17
Richard Thaler on Why People are Much More Irrational than Economists Believe
Yascha Mounk and Richard Thaler discuss where economics goes wrong.
Dec 6
•
Yascha Mounk
40
2
4
1:11:36
Abigail Marsh on Psychopaths
Yascha Mounk and Abigail Marsh discuss how to recognize psychopathy—and what to do when you meet a psychopath.
Dec 2
•
Yascha Mounk
31
1
4
1:18:27
November 2025
Sven Beckert on How Capitalism Made the Modern World
Yascha Mounk and Sven Beckert discuss the history of our economic system.
Nov 29
•
Yascha Mounk
33
4
4
1:24:37
The Day I Got a Call From “Google”
Scammers are getting more sophisticated by the day.
Nov 26
•
Yascha Mounk
202
25
25
Nate Soares on Why AI Could Kill Us All
Yascha Mounk and Nate Soares discuss the risks of artificial intelligence.
Nov 25
•
Yascha Mounk
27
8
2
1:44:02
© 2025 Yascha Mounk
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts