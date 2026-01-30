Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
15h

After his divorce and being fired from his job, my brother lived with us for a year until I kicked him out because he needed to get his ass back out there. Even today, decades later, he cannot admit this... wiped it from his memory banks.

This is the analogy of old western Europe. They divorced themselves and tried to kill each other. The US funded global order stopped it from happening again. It was US generosity and the US has suffered many ills from it. The Global Order empowered the US military industrial complex, and the globalist expansion made American financial institutions too big to fail. US infrastructure fell behind along with the gutting of industry and manufacturing and the decline of working-class economic opportunity. National debt and state debt skyrocketed. Homelessness increased. Inflation increased. Wages did not keep up. Life expectancy declined. The upper 10% did very well financially, but everyone else in the US suffered comparable downward trends.

But the Europeans were living fat and happy for years. The Marshall plan bailed them out and repaired their cities. They were given almost unfettered access to US consumer markets. They did not need to pay for their own security and national defense. They could afford fat social benefits for their people.

They have been like my brother being taken care of.

Now we are kicking them off the couch and telling them they need to make their own way.

Like my brother they are denying that they ever got any help, and the US is only bullying them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Doug Knauer's avatar
Doug Knauer
14h

The unsettling part of this overdue reset instigated by Trump and his team is that, after shaking the snow globe no one can be sure where all the little pieces will land. Would that intelligent leadership in high places allow us to keep the better values of the post-WWII rules based order for settling our differences, but economic benefit without the concommitant cost that was possible for many under the benign hegemony of a U.S. is over.

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yascha Mounk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture