Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
The Good Fight Club: Why Japan’s “Weirdo” Victory Matters, the Rise of Chinese Soft Power, and the End of Asian Stability
Preview
0:00
-1:10:04

The Good Fight Club: Why Japan’s “Weirdo” Victory Matters, the Rise of Chinese Soft Power, and the End of Asian Stability

Yascha Mounk, Bethany Allen, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, and Chang Che examine how Asia is preparing for a more dangerous world.
Yascha Mounk's avatar
Yascha Mounk
Feb 21, 2026
∙ Paid

In this week’s episode of The Good Fight Club, Yascha Mounk, Bethany Allen, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, and Chang Che examine the stunning electoral victory of Japan’s new prime minister Sanae Takaichi, China’s coercion tactics and how they’re backfiring across Asia, and what the rise of “authentic outsiders” tells us about the current moment in global democrac…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Yascha Mounk to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Yascha Mounk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture