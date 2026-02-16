Yascha Mounk

Daniel Solow
1h

The purpose of academia is not to produce papers, it is to produce human beings capable of writing, understanding, and putting papers into practice. If generative AI begins to be used widely within academia, as seems likely, the institutions that use it will pretty quickly stop producing human beings capable of understanding academic papers, let alone writing them or putting the ideas contained in them into practice.

And in the same vein, I think a culture that uses generative AI in an unrestricted manner is going to be quickly out-competed by a culture that uses it sparingly. I hate to reduce things to Social Darwinism, but sometimes it's appropriate.

Craig Yirush
1h

Such nonsense. Get back to me when an LLM can go to the archives, find rare manuscripts, read them, make some sense of them in light of previous work, and craft an original argument. Could say the same thing for fieldwork in the social sciences. All the LLMs know is what they’ve been trained on, and all of that knowledge is the product of hard won research and thinking by humans.

