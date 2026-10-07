Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

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Lance Smith's avatar
Lance Smith
17hEdited

Likely Yascha is more focused on the ideological persuasion of the recent upstart parties in Europe and sees something similar happening here. It’s possible of course but I’d argue the difference is that so many people are disillusioned by both D and R because both parties have raced to their respective spectrum edges. These parties used to be center-left and center-right but clearly neither calls the center home anymore. This is particularly an issue for the Democrats - in their wholesale embrace of divisive, left-wing “Progressive” ideology and their potential embrace of socialism/communism [which will all but guarantee I’ll never vote for another Democrat again] - and it is quickly becoming an issue for Republicans as the New Right takes hold online. This has opened a gulf between them that has never existed in the past in which neither party cleaves to the center and the Venn diagram which used to describe our duopoly continues to separate.

Personally I’d love to see a truly centrist, business forward, civil libertarian, liberal-nationalist third party arise to combat the authoritarianism, doomerism, and divisivism of our parties. It would put both major parties on notice and keep them both honest. Or it would continue to push them to their respective extremes at which point one would likely finally die leading to our future duopoly.

Because while I too have little trouble picking between these two parties given the options put forth by the other party (though I’m guessing you and I pick different defaults), I don’t pick out of love or loyalty.

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Duncan Ritchie's avatar
Duncan Ritchie
17h

The problem with duopolies is that they become entrenched and complacent—and sometimes corrupt. In the US, the duopoly has established structural impediments to prevent the rise of challengers. Who would want to share the prize?

That’s left a significant number of Americans without a political home. In 2023, Pew reported that 3 in 10 Americans were dissatisfied with both the Democratic and Republican parties. By 2025, as you note, the Gallup poll found that a new high of 45% of American adults identified as political independents versus only 27% each for Democrats and Republicans. Perhaps more strikingly, that same Gallup poll found a majority of Gen Z and Millennials identified as independents.

Those independents are left to choose between two bad options. Other elements of the system compound the problem—the American primary system, for example, actively promotes extremist candidates whose bombastic, performative brand of politics can be off-putting to unaligned voters.

The question is: will reform come before revolution?

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