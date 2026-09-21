Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Art Eckstein's avatar
Art Eckstein
17hEdited

Merkel destroyed the Christian Democrats by decreeing the destruction of nuclear power plants in the panic after Fukujima, and then by welcoming in hundreds of thousands of unassimilable Muslim refugees from Syria. The first decision has resulted in huge energy costs. The second has resulted in the rise of terrorism, crime and rape and a large population hostile to liberal values…congratulations Angela. This is your work.

Reply
Share
9 replies
Isobel Novak's avatar
Isobel Novak
17h

This biased commentary about western politics will not change the minds of people, particularly younger, in the west totally unsatisfied with the lack of progress, both economic and social, that has been stymied by the moderate, corrupt corporate politicians owned by the elite and wealthiest in the nation. Why of course pensioners are satisfied with the status quo - they’re benefitting from this system more than anyone below the capitalist class. The more politicians attempt to shame people for wanting this progress, thinking the word populism has a negative impact in any way, the more their POV will be ignored and discredited. I recently heard Francis Fukuyama talk about what reforms and reimagining he thinks should happen in the United States including policies to tackle wealth inequality and the detachment and resentment people feel toward their government & political system and I believe he’s entirely right about what needs to happen. As long as moderates and centrists try to cling to restoration, the more they will continue to lose. We have seen this play out all across the western countries. And if you don’t give it to them, they’ll get another flamethrower like Trump to blowtorch it all down.

Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yascha Mounk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture