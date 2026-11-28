Teresa M. Bejan is Professor of Political Theory and a Fellow of Oriel College at the University of Oxford. She is the author of Mere Civility: Disagreement and the Limits of Toleration and First Among Equals: Visions of Equality before Egalitarianism.

In this week’s conversation, Yascha Mounk and Teresa Bejan discuss why Oxford’s first-name culture can reinforce hierarchy rather than flatten it, how the Leveller John Lilburn turned an ancient, hierarchical idea of human equality into a radical political demand, and what the forgotten distinction between being equal and being a peer reveals about today’s debates over affirmative action and immigration.

We’re delighted to feature this conversation as part of our series on Liberal Virtues and Values.

This series, made possible with the generous support of the John Templeton Foundation, features content making the case that liberalism has its own distinctive set of virtues and values that are capable not only of responding to the dissatisfaction that drives authoritarianism, but also of restoring faith in liberalism as an ideology worth believing in—and defending—on its own terms.

This transcript has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

Yascha Mounk: I always really enjoy talking to you, and I really enjoyed reading your new book. We’ve been talking about it for a long time, and you have a really interesting set of things to talk about and to say about equality, both about the contemporary use of it and the intellectual history of it. I want to start quite concretely. You arrived at Oxford about ten years ago. Oxford has quite an egalitarian norm of calling people by their first names, but you found that in some ways that norm felt less egalitarian than it might appear. Why?

Teresa Bejan: First, it’s probably just worth stopping for a moment, because I think it may come as a surprise to many of your listeners that Oxford is in any way known for egalitarian norms. It’s a very ancient university. My college within the university is celebrating its seven hundredth anniversary this year. What’s important, I think, within Oxford is this sense that every member of the university is an equal member of the university, and therefore we reflect this in the way that we refer to each other by first names. I also think that it’s envisioned as a corrective to the obviously hierarchical and exclusionary nature of the place.

In any event, when I arrived in Oxford over a decade ago, I wasn’t a total outsider. I’d spent a lot of time at Cambridge, I’d spent some time at Oxford before, but I found this norm extremely shocking, because I’d been teaching up to that point in Canada at the University of Toronto, but then also at its branch campus in Mississauga, which has a really healthy majority of first-generation students, immigrant students. It’s very much the satellite campus as an engine of social mobility, but within the university itself, the hierarchical norms were respected. Particularly, you call professors “Professor,” and you don’t presume to use someone’s first name until they tell you otherwise. I’ll confess that when I arrived it was a real, bracing sense of culture shock, because I’d always up to that point been referred to by students with my title.

Mounk: One is the difference of norms, but another point you make about it is that, in some ways, you might think that this flattens social hierarchy, that it means that the just-arrived assistant professor is treated the same way as the already famous professor who’s been there for 50 years. You perceived it differently: the professor who’s famous anyway doesn’t need the title, and for the younger people, actually, the title is what gives them the standing of equals within the academic ranks. To be stripped of it somehow ends up reinforcing hierarchies.

Bejan: Exactly right. Superficially, it seems that the more equal arrangement is to use first names for everyone, but in practice what happens, and what I experienced, was that my senior colleagues, very often male colleagues, would have the privilege of saying, please, please call me John, because students would default to “Professor” in that case. For younger faculty, for female faculty, for ethnic minority faculty, whoever didn’t really look the way that a student might expect an Oxford don to look, it was immediately first names.

The thing that I found particularly shocking was the eagerness of graduate students to police this. In some cases, if I introduced myself by my title, I would be corrected by students. It was just so interesting: it was invariably male students. I remember I gave my very first lecture at Oxford and introduced myself just unthinkingly: I’m Professor Bejan, this is the course, et cetera. I got an email from a student afterward saying that’s not how we do things here.

I was just really interested in conflicting intuitions about what it means to treat people as equals, because certainly, I think, the North American view is that if someone has gone through the process of getting a PhD and achieved this credential and distinguished themselves in this way, you treat them as an equal by giving them their title. I think the other instinct is that, no, no, no, actually titles distract from and introduce noxiously inegalitarian dynamics. My own intuition, not to preempt anything, and I think it’s borne out in experience, is that the problem with defaulting to egalitarian norms, or defaulting to the same for everyone, is that it ends up obfuscating or obscuring the realities of hierarchical power in that situation. I think, in particular, it encourages faculty not to reflect on the duties that they have towards those in their care and under their authority.

Mounk: I’m a little torn about this. I like your instinct to complicate what seems like a simple story, and I have some experiences that resonate with this, but to your comparison between the United States, or North America, and the United Kingdom, I want to add the even less egalitarian example of Germany. Let me say a couple of things.

First, I found it quite interesting when I was an undergrad at Cambridge, which obviously has pretty similar norms to Oxford in a variety of ways. I arrived, and the hierarchy felt like it was incredibly in your face. One example from most colleges in Cambridge and Oxford is that fellows of a college are allowed to walk on the lawn, whereas students and certainly tourists are not allowed to walk on the lawn and will be rudely corrected, or, yes, politely reprimanded, by the porters: “Do not walk on the lawn.” Then I found that it is perhaps in part that hierarchy that allowed a much greater intellectual egalitarianism compared to what I was used to growing up in Germany.

I loved this about my undergraduate experience. In one of my first supervisions, where you write an essay and then you have a one-hour, one-on-one meeting with your supervisor, or your tutor, as it might be called depending on the context, to discuss it, I had been given a bunch of things to read about a topic I knew nothing about. I think it was about whether the height of recruits to the English army had gone up between 1800 and 1830 and what they told us about whether the industrial revolution had increased living standards or not. My supervisor said, “You summarized these readings pretty well, but you don’t really have an argument. What do you think?” I said, “I don’t know what I think. I just read these. You studied this.”

There’s a real assumption, not just that you make an argument, but that you argue with your supervisor, that you defend your corner, and the way you earn respect is to score some points against them, to disagree with them intelligently, and so on. I found, and this is also quite a hierarchical observation, that in a way, I think, it is perhaps the fact that my supervisor could walk across the lawn and I couldn’t, which established a clear social hierarchy between us, that then allowed them, in the intellectual exchange, to treat me as an equal. I share that part of it.

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To add another example, I worked in theater after I went to college, for a year, in Germany. One of the things I really disliked was something quite similar to what you experienced. I was an assistant director, which was a middle part of a hierarchy. I was 21, I had an intern who was 30 years old or something like that, but I was well below the director. Everybody used du rather than Sie, the informal form rather than the formal form, but you shouldn’t disagree with a director. Even when we were talking not just about what he’s doing artistically, which is fair enough, but about soccer in the canteen, you had a sense that he’d be pretty displeased if you had a disagreement. There was this show of egalitarianism, with what I perceive as much more inegalitarian norms, but in many parts of German society, you use a lot of titles. If you are a doctor, not just in academic contexts but in other contexts, you’ll insist on people calling you Doctor So-and-so. Helmut Kohl campaigned in 1998 for his fifth reelection, which he failed to win, with campaign posters that said “Dr. Dr. Helmut Kohl.” He had one earned PhD and a bunch of honorary doctorates. It’s a very hierarchical society, I find, compared to Britain or the United States.

I can see, within a relatively egalitarian setup, which I think by global terms Anglo-American societies tend to be, that perhaps there can be ways in which pretending to be egalitarian too much actually is hypocritical, but isn’t that still preferable to these openly hierarchical societies? Are we talking within quite a small range of already pretty egalitarian norms?

Bejan: It’s such a great counterexample. Just to make the strongest case for the Oxford, or the Oxbridge, system, I think it is precisely this sense: it’s a reaction against the hierarchical nature of British society generally. Another shocking thing to me, as an American moving to Britain and living here for such a long time, is the continued extent to which I have a total tin ear for accents, in a way that my British friends can instantly place someone not only geographically but socioeconomically on the basis of the way that they talk. I think that the egalitarian social norms within Oxford really come from a good place. I would simply observe, though, that, I think, the problem is that it is misleading for outsiders, and it’s misleading for newcomers, in a way.

Mounk: They think it’s supposed to be super egalitarian, when actually it’s a little egalitarian counter-steer against quite inegalitarian norms.

Bejan: Exactly. Really, the egalitarian social norms that coexist with this significant academic hierarchy in these spaces are just intuitively navigable to the people who’ve been brought up within these kinds of institutions, but increasingly, one of the great things about us as a university is that we’re incredibly international. We bring in the best from around the world. I just became very interested in things like titles as conveying important information about how a place actually works.

Now, to go to the German counterexample, I completely agree that the problem there is that linguistic norms and social norms were being used in order to indicate a distinction between the theater space and the social space that did not in fact exist. It was equally hierarchical. I think that the case in Britain, and certainly much more in the United States, is a bit better.

Michael Walzer, the political theorist, wrote a good book many decades ago now called Spheres of Justice, in which he talked about what he called “complex equality.” The idea is that in a society of equals, you’ll have these different spheres, different and distinct spheres that have their different and distinct hierarchies, but the aspiration is that those hierarchies stay sphere-specific. They don’t bleed into each other.

I think it’s always an aspiration. It’s never an empirical description of how things actually work, but I’m always really taken with the way that Danielle Allen talks about this. Obviously, I know you’ve had her on the show and that she’s a political theorist, but also a public-spirited citizen and politician, et cetera. She always makes a really clear distinction: look, in the university, I’m Professor Allen. My students call me Professor Allen, but when I’m intervening in the public sphere, I’m just Danielle. This is the problem with Helmut Kohl and “Dr. Dr. Kohl,” because it’s trying to translate an authority from one sphere, in which it is appropriate and actually informative about relations that exist, but then to capitalize on that authority in another sphere where it is inappropriate, in the sphere of democratic politics, in which we should be relating as equals.

Mounk: Two thoughts on this. One is that there’s a very interesting past episode with Danielle Allen that people should listen to. There’s also a very interesting past episode with Michael Walzer. I think that this idea of the spheres of justice and of complex equality, which we discussed in the episode, is really one of the most overlooked ideas in political theory over the last 50 years. Walzer’s obviously a major figure, in part for other works like Just and Unjust Wars, and students of political theory are aware of the idea. I really think that it’s a very, very subtle explanation of how to think about equality in society, but it hasn’t gotten nearly enough attention.

The idea, as you point out, and one vulgar way of putting it, is that it’s not a problem if you have a Rolex and I don’t. Nothing unjust particularly comes from that. It is a problem if the fact that you’re rich and I’m not means that your kids are going to have a much better chance of getting into a good university, even though they don’t happen to be more talented than mine, because in the sphere of education, the thing that should get you access to a good education shouldn’t be wealth or your parents’ social status. The right distributional principle for Rolexes may well be, how much money did you make? No problem about that, but the right principle of distribution for education or for health or for social status is not money.

Bejan: Or for epistemic authority. I think, increasingly, in recent debates, and certainly you’re interested in this in the domain of identity politics, certain criteria of social distinction or social difference are then actually translated into a kind of epistemic authority, which says that this person, in virtue of these characteristics, knows more or better, and their voice should effectively count for more in the context of a democratic debate.

Mounk: That’s exactly right. Now, here’s the other question I had. I wonder how you think about this case, because your point about the importance, in some cases, for people who may not come with the natural social authority of others by virtue of their age, their gender, perhaps their race, of being able to insist on the title as a way to show their belonging in the institution made me think of a case where I was quite annoyed by somebody insisting on the use of a title, which is Dr. Jill Biden. Coming from the German context, I very much appreciate this about the United States. In Germany, it would really not be strange for me to introduce myself as Professor Dr. Yascha Mounk at a dinner or at a social situation.

It’s changed a little bit among a younger crowd. Perhaps it would feel a little bit old-fashioned, but it would by no means be strange. If I go to a random dinner in New York and say, well, I’m Professor Dr. Yascha Mounk, or even just I’m Professor Yascha Mounk, people would think it’s utterly bizarre. I prefer that, because it seems to me that that really is complicit both in pretending that academics have a form of epistemic authority over other areas of society, but we don’t, and in upholding a very rigid hierarchy, which, on the whole, I think is not very healthy.

Now, I think your mention of Danielle Allen implies that perhaps you have a way around this. Perhaps you can say, well, in an academic context, it’d be perfectly fine for Jill Biden to say, I’m Dr. Jill Biden, but when it comes to broader public debates, that does seem to go against a wider norm. Was I being uncharitable in being annoyed at the fact that Dr. Jill Biden always insisted on being called Dr. Jill Biden?

Bejan: No, because I think it does transgress an important democratic norm that we’ve been talking around. Again, I think that my intuitions on this are very American, which is to say that the title is absolutely relevant and informative within an academic context, but within the political context of a democratic public sphere, it is trying to make use of an inappropriate authority in a context where it is irrelevant.

Now, in Dr. Jill Biden’s defense, I think this is very often the case with especially female or ethnic minority academics: they, I think rightly, sense that we are not afforded the same default authority that our male colleagues or white colleagues might be. I do actually think gender is probably the key factor here. There’s a really great book by a British journalist called The Authority Gap, by Mary Ann Sieghart. She goes into the data on this. Why did Margaret Thatcher work with a voice coach to make sure that her voice began to sound so much lower when she achieved high office? Well, it’s precisely the sense that, just as a matter of the timbre of voices, higher-pitched voices sound less authoritative.

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I always think about Aristotle and the Nicomachean Ethics describing the great-souled man as walking slowly and having a deep voice. There, again, I think insisting on the title is meant as a kind of correction, but I share your instinct that it’s a misapplication. Just to throw one more authority at you, and I don’t know if you know this example: are you familiar with Hannah Arendt’s essay The Crisis in Education?

No? Okay. I love this essay; I teach it every year. Arendt makes the point that the educational activity is in its essence predicated on the hierarchical authority of the teacher over the student: basically, the student is a newcomer in the world, or even, not to over-egg it, a barbarian who’s been introduced to this pre-existing civilization. It’s really the role of the teacher to introduce that newcomer to that world, but in order for that to happen, the teacher has to have this kind of authority over the student. Arendt is very emphatic that the educational activity must be recognized by educators themselves to be intrinsically hierarchical and conservative, but that this is in contradistinction to politics, which is the sphere in which we relate to other adults as adults.

This is interesting. You might say Arendt is an educational conservative, but thoroughly egalitarian in politics. I find that really compelling. I think that part of the problem, and maybe this leads into the book, is what I am interested in: the ways that modern egalitarianism insists that hierarchy as such must be objectionable or inconsistent with our basic status as equals, as opposed to recognizing what I think is obviously the case, which is that in many cases, our equal status rests on the existence of well-functioning and authoritative hierarchies. I think that what we need to do is just be a lot more honest about activities that are hierarchical in this fundamental way, activities that aren’t, but also acknowledge the ways in which those non-hierarchical activities or social sites rely on the existence of these background hierarchies in order to operate well. Again, Walzer’s complex equality. I really do see what I’m doing as being an investigation into that phenomenon historically and trying to understand where a lot of our intuitions about this have come from.

Mounk: It seems like I hadn’t quite thought of that connection as being that explicit. In the case of education, it’s a strange kind of hierarchy and a strange kind of equality. I certainly, in the classroom, don’t pretend to be the friend of my students, and I think some teachers go wrong and want to be buddy-buddies in ways that I think are antithetical to the educational enterprise. At the same time, I also hold back some of my opinions in the classroom. My students can Google me and know more or less what I think, but my purpose is not to proselytize, to convince them of my views, even though they’re obviously all correct, but to facilitate a serious engagement with different kinds of ideas.

There has to be some level of equality. I keep emphasizing to my students that I’d much rather that they disagree with me intelligently than that they parrot what I think, but it’s on the basis of me being the traffic cop in the classroom or in the seminar room that facilitates the conversation, that decides what topics we’re talking about when, that keeps the overly eager student in check, that makes sure the student who is a little bit more shy still contributes. You do have to exercise your authority, but it’s in the goal of both developing students’ ability to engage ideas as equals and of them being able to bring themselves into the classroom. It’s a very strange combination of things.

Bejan: Exactly. I love that example so much, because you have this office within the context of the seminar that is distinct from the offices of the student participants, and each of those offices has different roles and responsibilities. I’m conscious that I think our prior conversation came to this issue as well, but I find it really fascinating.

The reason that you’re, quite rightly, circumspect about introducing your own views is because your office comes with a kind of authority, and to express views from that kind of authoritative position is to put your students in a position where they cannot cultivate the skills or virtues that they need to truly become your equals, Yascha, which really is the point. They start as potential equals, but it’s that training in the seminar room. I’m really interested in this distinctive sense of equality as being an equal, or a peer, and I think that’s very much what we’re trying to achieve in the classroom.

Mounk: Let’s get into the actual historical argument of your book, because I think it underpins much of this really fascinating, subtle, concrete conversation we’ve just had. I’m trying to give a vulgar idea of modern equality, but it’s something like: equality is good, every form of inequality is bad, equality is a long-standing idea, maybe a Christian idea, equality is really at the root of modern democracy and our modern politics. “All men are born equal” is the famous phrase from the Declaration of Independence. “All men are created equal,” I believe. What is it that that simple story is getting wrong?

Bejan: I became so obsessed with what I saw as this crucial disconnect between what equality promises us when we use this language and the immediate, not even difficulty, but perhaps even impossibility, of agreeing on what that actually means in practice or what its implications should be. Equality is this mathematical concept. It seems to afford a quantitative precision or a transcendent truth. When we say that all men are equal, we seem to be saying something clear and definitive.

What led me to the book was just trying to make sense of this thing which I speak about as “equality talk.” What do we mean when we talk about equality, and specifically, what do we mean when we apply the mathematical or quantitative language of equality to human beings and their relations? That conceptual politics-of-language question led me then into this deep historical inquiry to ask, well, what did they mean? What was meant by equality when people in the distant past were using this language? What becomes pretty clear pretty quickly is that they meant something very, very different.

The story in the book is simultaneously a story of continuity and change: continuity in the sense that I think that many of the historical meanings of equality that I recover in the book are still with us and can help to explain why we so often talk past each other, but that there is also a moment of radical rupture and discontinuity in the 17th century, in early modern England, in which the political meaning of equality changes. I don’t think we can really make sense of modern egalitarianism without understanding the nature of that change.

Mounk: To understand the nature of a change, we have to understand the idea of equality that was prevalent before that moment, and then that moment, and then what comes after. Let’s start with what came before that moment. If I was trying to reduce a very subtle historical argument to one slogan, it might be that the idea that all humans are equal is a hierarchical idea, or was a hierarchical idea until the seventeenth century. Perhaps that’s too simplistic, but what do you mean by that?

Bejan: You cited the Declaration of Independence, but let’s go back way farther to Justinian’s Digest of Roman law, which has this incredible extract from a third-century jurist named Ulpian saying, “Omnes homines aequales sunt“: all humans are equal. That claim is universal: all humans. Ulpian then states that with respect to something he calls ius naturale, or natural law, so human equality in this sense is both natural and universal. I argue that for most of its history, that understanding of human equality was seen as having hierarchical implications, in contrast with the modern assumption that to say that all humans are equal must automatically lead us to reject hierarchies, or indeed to embrace a sense of democratic governance and social egalitarianism. That’s the shift.

Mounk: Why is that? If I hear the phrase “all humans are equal with respect to natural law,” or whatever you said, that seems to be anti-hierarchical. How is it that, in the ears of his contemporaries, that would have implied a hierarchical message?

Bejan: What does equality mean there? In Roman jurisprudence, and then also in later Christian theology, the meaning of equality is a kind of indifference. Oftentimes today we hear people complain: equality means sameness, and that’s bad. Equality really never meant sameness, but it did mean the absence of difference where you would normally expect to find it.

What Ulpian is basically saying in that passage is that, with respect to this thing, natural law, our differences don’t matter. They’re matters of indifference. Specifically, they don’t matter with respect to the degree of our subjection to that law. Another way of putting it is that all humans are equally subject to the demands of the law of nature. There you can begin to see, well, okay, if they’re each equally subject, that doesn’t mean then that the specific demands that that law makes are the same in every case. It doesn’t mean that they have an equal number of rights. What it means is that all will be held accountable to that law.

I think this is familiar if you compare it to the modern understanding of meritocracy as resting on equality of opportunity: the point of equality of opportunity is to justify unequal outcomes and basically say that the inequality that results is merited. In the ancient case, the natural equality of human beings was a way of justifying unequal outcomes, the unequal placement of people within different hierarchies. I think this is particularly stark in the Christian case. When early Christians begin taking up this Roman legal idea of natural equality, it becomes very much a way of justifying, and this is why, in the kingdom of heaven, Christian martyrs are going to be at the right hand of God and their persecutors are going to be wailing and gnashing their teeth in eternal darkness. Again, equality is a way of justifying hierarchy.

Mounk: Let me puzzle through what forms of hierarchy or inequality are permissible under this idea of equality under the law. Presumably, at first cut, there’s a law against murder: I should not kill, in whatever way that precisely is formulated in Roman law. You’re a senator, you can’t kill; you’re a commoner, you can’t kill. Irrespective of who you are, you can’t go and murder people. That’s a form of equality. Obviously, it doesn’t mean that everybody is going to get the same judgment. If you’re found to be guilty of having murdered somebody, then you might be executed or punished in some other kind of way. If you’re found not to be guilty, then you aren’t. That’s an obvious inequality.

What about other forms of social hierarchy? Now, perhaps that is where we end up outside of the realm of natural law, but, for example, historically this form of equality has presumably coexisted with the idea that if you’re an aristocrat, you’re exempt from certain forms of taxation. Is it all you mean here that, under the realm to which this applies, the outcome might be different? You both have the same kind of trial, you don’t have special privileges as part of a trial, but obviously the verdict of the trial goes one way or the other. Or are there other forms of inequality beyond that that still are admissible under that standard, like the idea that, as an aristocrat, you’re going to have different kinds of rights and duties and so on in society than somebody who’s not an aristocrat?

Bejan: Very good. There are a couple of key distinctions we have to make. In the Roman legal case, Ulpian is making a claim about something called natural law, in distinction to something called civil law. The Roman civil law makes lots of distinctions, including the distinction between slave and free. I guess, to take some notorious examples, it’s illegal to assault or murder a Roman citizen, but a Roman pater familias, so father of the family, has the right to not only beat or kill his slave but beat or kill his children. That seems an obvious disconnect. Ulpian’s point is that those kinds of distinctions don’t exist under the law of nature, but other distinctions might exist.

Here, I think that there is a key conceptual distinction, and also linguistic distinction, that we’ve lost in modern English, in a way that obscures what’s going on in these pre-modern, ancient sources. Classical Latin and post-classical Latin will make a distinction between being equal, aequalis, on the one hand, so being indifferent with respect to some objective legal standard, and being pares, or peers, in a social or evaluative sense.

The view that everyone is somehow equal by nature goes hand in hand with the view that everyone is also somehow dispares by nature, that there are these natural disparities of virtue, value, and indeed what we would think of as unequal authority, but here just hierarchical authority, so that male has a kind of priority over female. We might understand this in terms of a distinction between subordination and subjection. Today, we think about being a subordinate as being under the power of someone else. Not so in this pre-modern case. It might be that subordination can imply subjection to the person that you’re after or under, but it needn’t.

A lot of Christian debates about the fall, about original sin, are going to hinge on the observation that, well, there was disparity before the fall. There was a hierarchical ordering of equal beings before Adam and Eve sinned, but after the fall, that disparity is then converted into a kind of dominion that implies coercive power and authority. That conceptual distinction, I just can’t emphasize it enough, is just so crucial for making sense of what’s going on in these historical sources.

Mounk: Help me make this a little bit more concrete. In the context of a legal proceeding during this period, what would be a form of inequality where somebody who is being treated in an adverse way could say, hang on a second, I’m supposed to be equal before the law, this violates my standing as an equal? What kind of inequality would have felt totally unexceptionable, or natural, or obvious to people in that context, despite the shared agreement that people are supposed to be equal under the law?

Bejan: No one thinks that every person is equal with respect to Roman civil law, because not everybody is subject to Roman civil law. We say that everyone who is subject to Roman civil law is somehow aequalis in virtue of being subject, but it’s still the case that not everyone subject is going to also be pares, going to be a peer.

Mounk: What does it mean to be aequalis, and what does it mean to be pares?

Bejan: Aequalis means that you are subject, you are bound: the same body of law applies to you. Say you’re a proletarian in the center of Rome, poor, etc. You are still a citizen. You’re equal; you have a lot of the same rights under the law, but you don’t have the exact same political rights or authority under that law. Your voice does just count for less in terms of the way that the republican politics is structured, but nevertheless, you are equal, because the same body of law applies to you.

It’s the same with Roman women, for instance. I think we can exaggerate the extent to which Roman women were not agents with respect to the law, because technically they’re minors, so they have to be represented, but it’s still the case that Roman citizen women can have the benefits of the courts, can use them to make demands. It’s just that legal equality in Rome looks nothing like legal equality as we understand it now, which is about everybody having the same set of rights and being treated the same under the law. We tend to conflate, I think, equality and sameness in a way that people in the past wouldn’t.

Mounk: In this context, everybody is subject to the same body of laws, but the body of laws itself can distinguish between people.

Bejan: The law is the same, exactly. Indeed, there’s a really interesting illustration of this: the modern picture of Lady Justice as wearing a blindfold. That’s modern. I think the first depiction of Lady Justice wearing a blindfold, “justice is blind,” is in the fifteenth or sixteenth centuries. In Roman depiction, Lady Justice is sighted, because precisely she is making these distinctions.

Again, I don’t want to mislead. This is very different; it’s very counterintuitive to the way that we think and talk about these things. The question becomes, why do we think and talk about these things so differently?

Mounk: That’s when we get to the seventeenth century, and to a crucial moment that, in your mind, or according to your research, introduces the idea of modern equality. Take us inside that moment. What is the context of it, and how is it that a very different reading of this original text sets off our modern conception of what equality is?

Bejan: We’ve had this very long history, and obviously I’m papering over lots of interesting moments and distinctions, but to say roughly, the idea of human equality meant a kind of indifference from some authoritative perspective, be it the perspective of law or God or the emperor. In the 17th century, we begin to see people suddenly citing human equality as a basis on which ordinary men and women can make political demands. Specifically, what we’re seeing is someone announcing God created men and women equal, and therefore they should be treated as equals politically or socially or economically. In the book, I argue that you can pinpoint the moment at which equality starts being used in this way pretty precisely: June, in the summer of 1646.

The guy responsible seems to have been this guy, John Lilburne, who’s known as one of the leaders of the Leveller movement. In the book, what I really want to make sense of is how Lilburne managed to convert this normatively hierarchical commonplace into this incipiently egalitarian principle. The argument is complex. We’re political scientists, Yascha; of course, it’s multi-causal.

Mounk: It’s complex, but we can pin it down to one particular day in June.

Bejan: Exactly. I’m conscious this is a bold historical claim, but I think I can justify it. One thing that’s been happening is just the rise of the language that we speak today, modern English and its predecessor, early modern English. What’s happening in English is that, and this is what makes it such a wonderful language, it’s truly polyglot. It just steals from all these different languages. We have Latin words, we have Greek words, we have French words, etc. Because of this linguistic and conceptual complexity, English just begins to lose a lot of these conceptual distinctions that were very important, for instance, in classical Greek and Latin, certainly that were very important for philosophers and lawyers. English just begins to lose these.

My favorite example is that the first English translation of Aristotle’s Politics comes out in the 1590s. Aristotle and contemporary French translations of the Politics really make a point of observing the distinction between equality, on the one hand, and similarity and sameness, on the other, or indeed equals in honor, isotimia. There are all these other different words. The English translation just renders everything as “equal.” Readers of Rousseau will be attuned to this. Rousseau’s writing in the 18th century. In the Discourse on Inequality, he’s still very taken with this distinction between those who are égaux, so equals, and those who are semblables, similars. That’s a distinction from Aristotle. English loses it entirely.

Another thing that’s happening is that the Bible is being retranslated into early modern English, what we know as the King James Version, and it too is collapsing conceptual distinctions and also updating some of the language in ways that are going to be very important. The key translation here that I talk about in the book is this moment in Acts 10:34, where Peter meets the Roman centurion Cornelius, and Cornelius kneels before him, and Peter says, “Stand up, because I am also a man,” and therefore, “Truly I say, God is no respecter of persons.” There we have this idea of divine indifference, so everyone is equally subject in this indifferent way, and it is suddenly being put into this social language. God doesn’t respect everyone equally or respect everyone indifferently. He doesn’t respect persons.

This becomes a way in which religious dissenters, like radical Protestants, are going to basically connect the idea of equal creation with a protest against social hierarchy. Those are just two factors. Basically, John Lilburne is a member of these dissenting congregations. I call him in the book an “outrage entrepreneur.” Basically, he’s just incredibly talented at getting himself charged with various offenses and then thrown in prison and then publishing these pamphlets detailing his suffering.

Mounk: It’s an excellent anachronism in the term, but I think we forget how much history is similar to the present day. Probably some of the outrage entrepreneurs on Twitter may be similar to your beloved figure.

Bejan: Exactly. I don’t know if he would have thrown soup at the Mona Lisa, but he is certainly a type. Anyway, Lilburne makes one further step. Because he has a lot of time in prison, he’s just reading commentaries on Magna Carta. He’s also very bad at Latin, so he’s not really attuned to some of these distinctions. He’s reading these legal commentaries, trying to come up with legal arguments.

Mounk: I figure he’s also the sort of guy today who would insist on defending himself in a trial rather than hiring a lawyer.

Bejan: Always. He hates lawyers. He calls them “sharking knaves.” He actually complains about the fact that so much of the common law is still in Latin, because it basically means that ordinary men and women can’t plead for themselves. They’re forced to rely on lawyers, and this leads to an invidious social hierarchy as well. In any case, Lilburne’s reading; he’s doing his own research. He sees chapter 29 of Magna Carta, which says that every free man, liber homo, every free man in the realm is entitled to a judgment by his peers, per judicium parium suorum. In the commentary Lilburne has to hand, the jurist Edward Coke translates this as “by his peers or equals.”

Again, this is justifiable. You can think of a peer as a social equal in the sense of having the same dignity and rank. Lilburne says, hold on a minute. We’re all peers and equals. He’s on trial before the House of Lords: the peers who are trying to put me on trial, they’re not my peers. They can’t try me. I should be tried by commoners. Also, if all human beings are created equals, that means they’re also created peers, so, in a sense of natural justice, I can judge the peers and find them wanting.

To us, this seems straightforwardly paradoxical: the peers are not your peers, but somehow you’re their peer. Lilburne is such a deft political activist and actor that he manages to leverage this claim now that by nature we’re not only equal, we’re also peers. He says we are all created “equal and alike in power, dignity, authority, and majesty,” and therefore we all have to have a say in by whom and how we’re governed. Effectively, egalitarianism, as we think about it, I think, is basically an implication of this conceptual collapse, where to say that we’re all equal is to say that we’re all peers, and therefore we should be treated as well as the most privileged members of our society.

Mounk: I want to get to the big implications of this in a moment, but just to take a step back, what was he actually on trial for? I’m imagining him standing up in front of a lord saying, you don’t have any authority to judge me because you’re not my peers, which would go about as well as a sovereign citizen in federal court today.

Bejan: Exactly. Let’s just say the peers were not persuaded. This is a wonderful moment. Lilburne goes in, he refuses to kneel, he refuses to remove his hat, because God is no respecter of persons, Yascha. He also claps his hand over his ear so he can’t hear the charges being read against him. Technically, he’s there on a charge of libel. He had been engaged in a pamphlet war. He’s a Puritan, but there’s this split within the Puritans, so he’s fighting with his former Presbyterian allies. One of the Presbyterians is the Earl of Manchester, who just so happened to be his army commander when he was in the parliamentary army. He inadvertently, maybe, libels the Earl of Manchester, and because the Earl of Manchester is a peer, suddenly Lilburne finds himself before the House of Lords.

He’d been on trial many times before, but let’s just say he’d never been on trial before the Lords, and so it just leads to him needing new arguments. I just love this so much, because he’s an autodidact. He’s not sophisticated; he doesn’t have all the languages that people are supposed to have, but because of that, he is just this incredibly creative political thinker. He’s also interested in arguments that work. By that, he doesn’t mean arguments that are logically sound. His arguments very often aren’t logically sound. Nevertheless, they work. They allow him to do the thing he wants to do.

Mounk: Well, he’s really a lawyer at heart. What’s the great legal principle? Throw as much shit against the wall and see what sticks. It sounds like that’s what he’s doing. What happens to him?

Bejan: He gets thrown into Newgate prison for contempt, because he’s been deliberately contemptuous of the peers. He smuggles out a pamphlet called The Freeman’s Freedom Vindicated and includes this celebrated postscript containing a general proposition in which he makes this epochal statement of human equality: God, the sovereign lord and king, created a man, his mere creature, in his image, and therefore every man and woman that ever breathed into the world is and was equal and alike in power, dignity, authority, and majesty, and therefore must consent to being governed.

Again, it’s a postscript, it’s an afterthought, but Lilburne’s pamphlet and that postscript are immediately taken up by his supporters, who will soon become known as the Levellers. They begin to take this argument from natural human equality as implying a parity of social and political standing to start making demands for, inter alia, the right to vote, at the Putney debates. There’s this famous moment when Colonel Rainborough says, “Really, I think that the poorest he that is in England has a life to live as the greatest he, and therefore, truly, sir, I think it’s clear that the poorest man must have a voice.”

You can see the leveling logic there. The poorest man needs to be treated as well as the greatest man because we’re all peers by nature. We also see it in Leveller demands for the right to petition. There’s this incredible Leveller women’s petition of 1649, in which they cite the fact that they’re created “equal unto men” as grounds for why they should have the right to petition the House of Commons, and also, more generally, freedom of the press, freedom of speech, freedom of religion. Indeed, especially in America, the idea of reserved rights that must be respected by the government is really something that we see for the first time in the Levellers.

Part of what I want to do in the book is simply point out, especially for my fellow Americans, that we tend to think that modern equality, egalitarianism, gets going in 1776 with the Declaration and the American Revolution. I just dare say most of the key conceptual, theoretical and practical political moves were made by the Levellers in the 1640s. They don’t win. They don’t succeed.

Mounk: They influence; they win the war of ideas. I think a lot of the payoff of your work is to then see our conception of modern equality in a new light. What is it that we understand about our habitual way of thinking about equality?

I want every listener to think back to whenever they last used the concept of equality in some kind of political debate: this is outrageous because it’s against our equality as citizens, or, I want to invoke this right because I’m a citizen with equal standing. I think all of us have moments in our political lives where we invoke this idea, explicitly or implicitly. How is it that the way we’re likely to have used this term was influenced by this, and what are the strengths of that conception, and what, potentially, are the weaknesses of that?

Bejan: Exactly. I think the first thing to notice is that modern English speakers are still trading constantly on these conceptual ambiguities when we talk about equality. The first key point to make is that equality talk sounds really clear and obvious and simple, but actually, when you lift the cover, you can see that very often we have different conceptual relations in mind when we talk about equality.

I think the clearest example of this in contemporary political debates is with respect to disagreements about legal equality, or equality before the law, and the demand for equal standing in the context of racial equality or gender equality, the idea that everybody needs to stand as an equal in our society. In the former case, equality would seem to mean everyone should be treated the same, as though their differences were matters of indifference, but in the latter case, it seems that actually a key point about treating racial minorities or women as equals is to take their salient differences into account. We respect them by taking those differences into account and then treating them on a level with the privileged.

Here, I think this is just Leveller equality as parity at work again. Very often, actually, in debates that want to contrast equity with equality, this is actually what’s going on. There, I think, we have a tension between equality understood as indifference and equality understood as parity or peerage.

You can start pressing me on this, Yascha. My hope is that by just recovering some of this history and restoring some of this conceptual complexity, we can begin to understand that it’s not a matter of who’s for equality, who’s against equality, that we’re just talking about different things. Those different things are in tension, but they needn’t necessarily be in contradiction. I think that’s the promise.

In the rest of this conversation, Yascha and Teresa discuss how different approaches to equality impact us today, from affirmative action to birthright citizenship. This part of the conversation is reserved for paying subscribers…