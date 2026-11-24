Robert Wright is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of Bloggingheads.tv and MeaningofLife.tv. He is currently Visiting Professor of Science and Religion at Union Theological Seminary in New York. His latest book is The God Test.

In this week’s conversation, Yascha Mounk and Robert Wright discuss why training a large language model resembles evolution as much as learning, whether John Searle’s “Chinese room” argument still shows that AI can’t truly understand, and what the recent OpenAI agent breakout means for the prospects of a U.S.-China agreement to slow AI development.

This transcript has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

Yascha Mounk: There are lots of interesting things in your writing, in your book, about artificial intelligence. I think one of them is to think through what AI actually is and how to think about the nature of artificial intelligence. One of the interesting things about the history of AI is that there was for a long time this competition between people who thought that any truly intelligent system would basically have to understand the human brain, or understand intelligence as it works in the world, understand the rules of the world and encode them all in a machine, and people who said, no, actually, we can imitate neural networks and intelligence will emerge.

It’s obviously the second category of people who have won. That is the model for the large language models that have taken over the world in the last few years and may take over more literally in the coming years. That makes it much harder to actually understand what kind of machine it is that we have built. How should we think about that?

Robert Wright: Well, I think you’re right, first of all, that the school of thought that’s lost out is one that thought that the center of AI would be these formal rules for manipulating symbols, somewhat like math or at least like traditional computer programs, where they’re completely deterministic and you understand the whole thing because you can read it. That has not turned out to be the case.

It has also not turned out to be the case, as you suggest, that what was envisioned at the 1956 Dartmouth conference, where the term “artificial intelligence” was coined, has happened. The anticipation explicit in the proposal for that was that the premise of this workshop will be that any feature of the human thought processes that can be sufficiently precisely described can be instantiated in a machine. It turns out actually we don’t have to understand how the human brain works in order to create these things.

Mounk: Well, the striking thing, just to jump in for one second, is, first of all, as my dear friends in neuroscience never tire of telling me, we haven’t understood the first damn thing about the human brain. This is a slight overstatement, but really, that workshop assumed that we would get to a level of understanding of how the human brain works that would then allow us to do AI. If we were reliant on that strategy, we would still be far too lacking in our understanding of the human brain to be able to create anything as smart as ChatGPT 3.5, let alone the newer models that have been released over the course of the last months.

Wright: Right. The premise was that even if we didn’t understand the physical workings of the brain, we would be able to discern the structure of our thought processes with fine enough resolution to just implant them in machines. That turned out not to be right. However, one thing I try to emphasize, and not everyone in the field would agree, but I think many would, is that nonetheless these machines are actually a lot like the human brain. They are a lot like the human mind, which is to say that the core cognitive functionalities that are performed by the human mind, I do think get performed.

To understand how this can be the case, that we don’t understand how the human mind works and yet we built something that is like the human mind, I think it helps to think of the “training” of a large language model as being not just a process of learning but a process of evolution, where some of the hardwired stuff that was built into the human brain is reverse-engineered from human language and from other human data.

Mounk: Explain to people who haven’t read the book in what sense this is like a process of evolution, because at first sight that seems implausible. The process of evolution involves some people surviving and some people not surviving, some people passing on their genes and other people not passing on their genes, and small statistical differences in which genes survive from generation to generation that then have a huge impact on the development, for example, of the outsized human brain, which leads to all kinds of downstream consequences for how humans are constructed.

What’s the equivalent here? You could imagine a process of evolution at a different level of AI, where you’re saying the kinds of models that are going to be used have certain features, unlike the kinds of models that are not going to be used. Perhaps there’s a form of natural selection, or non-natural selection, deciding what kind of models are invested in, what kind of models proliferate. That’s not what you’re talking about. You’re not talking about this evolutionary pressure for AI labs to do one kind of model rather than another, which explains why Claude is winning out against Mistral. You’re saying that in the training of Mistral and in the training of Claude, there’s a quasi-evolutionary mechanism. What does that look like?

Wright: Right. In the book I actually look at both levels as evolution, but you’re right. Right now I’m talking about the training process, not competition among companies to build AIs that the market likes. The analogy is more precise, I think, than you might imagine. Natural selection is a process of trial and error. For example, if through genetic mutation or recombination or whatever, you get certain neuronal connections strengthened, and that has an effect on human behavior that makes people more likely to survive and reproduce, then that strengthened connection between neurons will be preserved on average. That’s how evolution happens. Well, that very thing actually happens in the training of a large language model.

You can think of a large neural network as a bunch of layers of neurons. They don’t physically build this when they train it, but the math they are using is a simulation of this structure. Every neuron in a given layer is connected to every other neuron in the layer above it and below it and so on. The way the model is going to wind up working is that you can think of data as coming in at the top, and it filters down. What happens to it mathematically depends on the strength of the neuronal connections, among other things, and they’re different.

Let’s say it’s complete-the-text training, the pre-training of a large language model. You show it a sentence and have it guess what word comes next. If it doesn’t do a good job, they fiddle with the strength of some neuronal connections and try again. Once they find the so-called weights, that is, the strength of different neuronal connections that are conducive to good performance on this particular task, they keep them. It really is a process of trial and error.

Now, there’s a difference, which is that, thanks to a technique called backpropagation, the mutations aren’t really random. They can look at a failed attempt to guess the word and say, I’ll bet changing these connections would help, and they have a better-than-random chance of being right. The process is more efficient. It’s, in a way, the way Lamarck thought evolution worked, but still it is fundamentally a process of trial and error that selectively strengthens neuronal connections. That’s the terminology. These aren’t exactly like real neurons, but there are some things they have in common.

You wind up getting a pretty remarkable performance, and we don’t know exactly why. We don’t know exactly what’s going on in the machines. In other words, what structures have formed once all the weights are settled and you’ve got a great large language model? What actually is going on inside when it seems to understand things? For example, it seems to understand the meaning of words. We’ve come to know more and more about that. We still don’t know everything, but it’s pretty clear that the machine does do some things that the human brain must do, like have a way of representing the meaning of words, which is amazing when you think about it, because nobody tells it what the meaning of words is. It’s just gibberish symbols that come in, and we say, okay, predict the next few gibberish symbols and get better at that. Then you find, once it’s good at predicting gibberish, there is implicit in the math of the machine an actual representation of the meaning of words that we now understand.

Mounk: Let me tackle a few different facets of this. The first is that it does seem to me very interesting that AI models are clearly capable of certain cognitive feats that we previously assumed only humans would be capable of, and that seems to really question certain assumptions we had about how the human brain is able to do those.

I had an episode about a year ago of a podcast with Gašper Beguš, an interesting linguist at Berkeley. He was arguing that AI models are a very strong counterexample to Chomsky’s idea about universal grammar. The idea that Chomsky had is that there are some kind of physical structures in the brain that pre-encode a certain set of possibilities for grammar, and that’s why all human languages share certain grammatical features. You can flip a switch in one direction or another, but that only gives you a certain range of possibilities, and that must be explained by that kind of thing.

Now, it turns out that AI systems are capable of understanding English, but they’re also capable of understanding Mandarin, they’re also capable of understanding Czech and every other human language, if you have enough text in that language in that training data. They clearly don’t come pre-installed with some kind of physical structure encoding a universal grammar. That seems to be a pretty strong counterargument to the assumption of universal grammar.

Wright: Well, I’m not sure it is. I’ll explain why I’m not sure it is. It all depends, in a way, on this question: do you think of the training as entirely a process of learning, like what’s happening between birth and age twenty-one in the maturation of a brain? If so, then you’re right. It’s basically a blank slate, and it turns out that a blank slate with no linguistic hardware to speak of can turn out to be a fluent speaker of human language.

What I’m saying is, “learning” is a good word for some of what’s going on in training, but not for all, because I think some of the cognitive and perceptual hardware that natural selection built into us (well, cognitive in the case of a strict large language model, perceptual in the case of multimodal models) is being reverse-engineered in the process of the pre-training and post-training.

Mounk: Let me tease this out, because that’s actually the next question that I was going to ask you. We call it pre-training and then post-training.

Wright: It’s weird terminology. You’ve got pre-training and post-training and no training. I don’t know who thought this up, but that’s the way they talk.

Mounk: Sure, that’s fair enough. The idea is that, mostly, AI scientists I’ve spoken to would analogize it precisely to the process of learning and development in a child, with obvious differences. The idea is that a baby doesn’t speak a language. It certainly doesn’t speak, probably doesn’t understand, then is confronted with a lot of different words, and over time starts to understand what words mean and starts to be able to articulate their own thoughts more and more clearly, both in terms of the cognitive will and ability to form more complex sentences and the mechanical challenge of actually articulating those.

Over time, they learn in this kind of way. Now, you wouldn’t call that an evolutionary pressure. Maybe there’s evolutionary pressure on children to be able to speak, because if they’re not able to speak, they’re not able to get resources, et cetera, et cetera, but what’s happening between a human baby that’s a newborn and a four-year-old that’s capable of having a limited but real conversation is not an evolutionary process. Is that right?

Wright: Right. The stage is set for human learning by the hardware built in by evolution, but it’s not evolution in itself. Learning and evolution, as B.F. Skinner himself pointed out, actually have a whole lot in common. You could view evolution as a learning process, but that aside, I agree. I would not say that’s a consensus view among AI researchers. I know very highly regarded AI researchers who agree with me that you can think of this as a process of evolution.

Mounk: Sure. For now, I’m just trying to understand the point of view. Human children, babies, young children, do not go through a process of evolution. They go through a process of learning. Now, the standard analogy is that AIs are in some ways similar: you task them with completing a sentence or whatever, they give some useless gibberish answer. If it’s a little bit better, you reinforce the neurons that produce a slightly better answer. If it’s a little bit worse, then you force it to de-emphasize those neural pathways. Over incredible amounts of compute, incredible amounts of examples of this, over time they come to have a better representation of the world, and they learn in this kind of way.

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Key to the evolutionary process in humans or in animals is a change of your body and the change of DNA. What is the equivalent in the model of Claude or whatever that allows it to speak of evolution? Part of evolution is that my ancestors’ ancestors’ ancestors did not have eyes, so they couldn’t see. Over time, the eye formed, and that’s part of what allowed me to see. That is a change at the level of DNA, it’s a change at the level of what I look like, it’s a change in the physical plane. How is it that AI models undergo an analogous physical transformation during the process of what is commonly, if perhaps foolishly, called pre-training and post-training, that allows us to analogise it to evolution?

Wright: I’ll answer that question, but first, as long as you brought up eyes, let me produce some more evidence that during training, which, we could say, encompasses pre and post, some hardware gets reverse-engineered. If you look at image recognition neural networks, you’ll see a commonality with the way human vision works.

We’ve known for some time that humans have so-called edge-detecting neurons. They’re specific neurons, and one may fire with special strength if there is a line of contrast that’s horizontal. Another may specialize in vertical, another in diagonal, whatever, but you have different neurons that will fire when you see a line of contrast in a particular range of orientation. That’s an early stage in helping us make out the edges of things and thus constructing a 3D model of the world based on what is actually two-dimensional input on the surface of the eyes.

Well, it turns out, and this was not specifically designed into the image recognition neural networks, that in the course of training, they developed the same thing. They develop these filters that are sensitive to lines of contrast of a particular orientation. That is a very clear case of a neural network reinventing something that biological evolution invented, unless you think that edge-detection neurons have no genetic basis and we’re just total blank slates and it’s just a coincidence that we and all other animals with eyeballs are super good at edge detection, or whatever your explanation.

It was always the assumption that this was, to some extent, a genetically inclined ability for us, as we learn to perceive things, to develop these edge-detection neurons. It doesn’t mean that which neuron would specialize in which kind of edge was preordained at birth. There’s a lot of flexibility, but the basic approach was invented by natural selection and was independently invented during the training of an image recognition model. There are various kinds of evidence that this happens.

Mounk: By the way, one interesting implication of that view, if you buy it, is that it helps to explain something that’s otherwise puzzling. One thing that I’ve heard a number of people say is that human learning is much more efficient than AI learning. When you look at both the number of inputs that a child gets and the energy that the child consumes, it is vastly less than is required by an AI model to be trained.

Now, that may be because the human has the advantage of certain physical structures that are encoded due to a process of evolution: for example, because those filters are already built physically, following a blueprint passed on from ancestors through a process of evolution. Actually, what’s happening in training an AI model is not just running the human child from zero days to four years old so that they can tell you the difference between a cat and a dog. It is also creating the evolutionary pressure that leads to the emergence of those physical structures and of those kinds of filters. The right comparable is not the four years until the kid reliably differentiates a cat or a dog. I assume that children actually are able to do it before the age of four. Rather, it is, in some ways, all of the data, all of the energy that would be used over the course of all of our ancestors that have developed that. That would actually explain what otherwise seems somewhat puzzling.

Wright: It’s an unfair comparison. I think it’s unfair to the large language model to compare it just to the learning process of a human, as you suggest, because it’s also doing a lot of the work, I would say, that was done during natural selection. Now, that said, of course, a human can do a lot more than an LLM can do. In any sense, the human brain is, I would say, a more efficient machine. On the other hand, the LLMs are getting more efficient every year in terms of energy consumption and so on.

You’re right. That is exactly my point. Now, some of the things done are things that are done during human learning, such as the mastery of a particular language. That part we do ages one through four, but we do it so well because of the work that natural selection did.

Mounk: Of course, humans can do many things that LLMs can’t do, but LLMs can do many things that humans can’t do. A human baby over the course of his time learns one language, or perhaps two or three if they grow up in a multilingual household. Even the less impressive LLM models today can communicate with you in a hundred different languages. In certain areas, they clearly have capabilities we don’t have.

One thing that I always find striking is that when I engage with LLMs, certainly with the frontier models, in the area of my expertise, I find them to be very smart and knowledgeable, and sometimes to have certain blind spots, or sometimes I find that, in fact, on my real area of expertise, I’m a little bit more subtle than what they have to say, and so on. Of course, I ask them about something that I know absolutely nothing about, and they’re as good on that topic as they are on the topic that I know, where I engage with them most often. That really reminds you of how good they are. You can send them pictures of mushrooms that you’re hunting for in the wild, or ask them for explanations of physics, or have them consult you on fashion choices, three topics about which I know absolutely nothing, and they’re at a pretty high level. I’m sure that the greatest human expert on mushrooms and the best fashionista, etc., have them beat a little bit, but AI models are certainly a hell of a lot better on those topics than I am, even if I hope to still be a little bit better than them on the topics that I most care about.

Wright: It’s more and more impressive and more and more human-like. Just a couple of days ago, I was out looking at a bush in my front yard, and I pulled out my smartphone and just activated the camera and said orally (I didn’t have to type it in), “What kind of bush is this?” It told me. I’d forgotten what exactly it did in the spring. It said it’s a nice flowering plant. I said, “Well, if I want to plant it in the backyard, I guess I clip off these things that look like seeds.” It said, “No, those aren’t seeds. Those are next spring’s flowers. What you need to do is cut off the branch, go to the nursery, buy some rooting hormone.” I can keep asking it as much as I want about the specifics. This is a real-time oral conversation that I feel pretty sure is about as reliable as if I had brought an expert into my front yard on stuff like this.

It’s easy to keep moving the goalposts and forget how mind-blowing we would have thought this was a few years ago, but more and more things that we would have thought of as mind-blowing are being done. The reason I emphasize what I was emphasizing about evolution is that if you’re asking, well, how many things that still seem mind-blowing will it be able to do in two, three, four years, it’s important to understand the incredible efficiency of this training process.

Whether you’re teaching it to drive a car, do robotics, or do some kind of conversation it’s not very good at yet, or whatever, you don’t need to understand what the human brain is doing when it does those things. You just need data. Elon Musk just needs the visual data coming into the car and to know what the output data was from the human: they saw this data, they turned the steering wheel to the right. All you need is a ton of that kind of data. Even though we don’t know what the brain is doing when we drive a car, you’ve got a brain that drives a car. Again, I think, more than is yet verifiable, it’s doing it in the way the brain does it.

Mounk: Let’s talk for a moment about this debate about whether or not artificial intelligence is, in fact, as the name advertises, intelligent. I have to say that I find myself slightly befuddled by that debate a lot of the time. To me, it seems very obvious that AI is very good at doing a whole bunch of tasks that we would, until very recently, have considered a signal achievement of human intelligence and perhaps unique to human intelligence. I think any machine that is capable of writing a poem and composing a song and translating any text and making mathematical discoveries and preparing your taxes and doing a million other things all at the same time seems to me to be quite intelligent.

I take it that the people who are skeptical about this want to, in some way, hold on to the idea that AI is not fully conscious of what it’s doing, or that it is just getting the right responses by reflex. There’s a famous paper called the Stochastic Parrot. The metaphor, I guess, is that the parrot sounds like it’s speaking human language, but it’s not actually understanding the semantic content of that. Respond to that line of criticism and explain why you’re not sympathetic to it.

Wright: I think there are two different bases for the claim that these things don’t understand, and different people rely on different bases. I tackle this whole question in a chapter that’s about the so-called Chinese room thought experiment, one of the most famous thought experiments in the history of philosophy, by John Searle, who used it (this is back in the eighties) to argue that artificial intelligence cannot, in principle, be capable of understanding.

Mounk: Explain to people what that thought experiment was.

Wright: He said, imagine that I’m in this room and I don’t speak Chinese, but I get these slips of paper that come in under the door that say things in Chinese. I don’t understand these Chinese symbols, but I have a manual that gives me instructions for how to convert them. I’m going to write these symbols that I still don’t understand onto a piece of paper and slip them outside of the door, as if I were communicating with somebody, even though I don’t speak Chinese. I have a manual, an instruction set, that tells me, if I see this symbol here and that symbol there, then I write this symbol here and that symbol there, and I slip it out. The people outside the room think I understand Chinese, but I don’t. That’s his argument.

I say two things. First of all, in his first formulation of the argument, he was not defining understanding as involving consciousness, that is, subjective experience. The argument wasn’t at that point, well, it’s not like anything to be an AI, so they can’t have understanding. Now, that’s an argument you can make. Some people make it, and to them I say, hey, who knows? If that’s the way you’re defining understanding, we have to suspend the conversation until we know whether these things have subjective experience. I’m not sure we ever will, since, after all, the distinctive property of subjective experience, or consciousness, is that it’s inherently private. It’s the only phenomenon we know of in the universe that’s like that. It can’t be observed directly by more than one person. If that’s what you mean by understanding, I’m agnostic. I don’t know. I think it’s plausible that they could be conscious, or not be yet and will be. Who knows? That’s not really the argument Searle was making.

He was making a more subtle and interesting argument, and I go through and show that, although his argument really was defensible given the kinds of AIs that existed at the time (it was plausible, at least), after the neural network revolution, and especially after the multimodal part of that revolution, I think these machines do satisfy even his criteria for understanding, unless you think he meant to include consciousness.

Mounk: The idea here, if I’m following, is that the key metaphor in the Chinese room example is the algorithmic nature of this: you get an input, you have no idea what on earth it means. You look up a huge database, like a huge dictionary, a huge manual, and you’re saying, okay, I recognize the symbols that they sent, it’s key on this line, and it tells me, in that case, respond with these things. That’s a very step-by-step thing.

Now, if you have this logical way in which you’ve encoded all of the world for AI models to follow, as envisaged in that Dartmouth conference, et cetera, then perhaps there’s an equivalent to that. This machine has this very detailed, very smart set of instructions: if you encounter this, you do this; if you encounter that, you do that. Perhaps it’s able to act appropriately as if it had understanding, but doesn’t in fact have understanding.

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Now, that is not how AI models work today. Nobody told them, when there’s a question mark, you have to respond with a full stop; when there’s whatever, you have to do X. That is an ability that they acquired over time by the way that they’ve arranged their neurons, which are called neurons in analogy to the neurons in the human brain, whose function we also don’t fully understand.

In fact, presumably, even though these models are very big and the actual amount of bits and bytes that are used in order to encode the weights of the models is very large, it is way smaller than the universe of possible questions and answers that those models then go on to answer. It’s very clear that they’re not operating as some people in the general public, I think, still think at some level: they still think there’s a database of questions and answers and LLMs are just throwing those back. Clearly, if that was the case, then we’d think, well, they seem smart, but they’re not really intelligent. They’re just recognizing with similarity some pre-existing question, and they have some answer that some human wrote for them that they then spit back out to you. That’s not real intelligence. That clearly is not how these models are working.

Wright: The other pejorative used, aside from “stochastic parrot,” in this context is “fancy autocomplete.” They were saying it’s just like Google back in the early days of Google autocomplete. It was just a sheerly statistical, very simple thing.

Mounk: Right. If I put Robert Wright into Google search, the next word that’s probably going to come up is “wife,” or perhaps “books.”

Wright: Most people say the next word is “jerk,” for all I know. I don’t know. Or “What time is the”: at this time of year, “Super Bowl” is the most common thing. There’s no understanding in any sense required for that, an algorithm that simple.

You’re right that if you say, “I need some cough medicine, where is the nearest blank?” it could be that every time they’ve seen that exact sentence, what they’ve seen is “pharmacy,” but they could still finish the sentence with “drugstore” for the first time in the history of humanity, if no one had ever figured it that way, because they understand. Well, they have a map of meaning, implicitly. They have a very high-dimensional map on which each feature of a word is a dimension. With cough medicine, there might be a dimension that represents “drug.” There might be a dimension that represents something you drink, whatever. This is how they map meaning internally. This was long a theory about the way the human brain does it, but we still don’t know how the human brain does it. We know that this is how they do it.

The quote in Searle’s paper is that these machines have “syntax but no semantics.” Well, they do have semantics in this sense, a system of semantic representation. I will say, in defense of Searle, it really is a subtle argument, because he’s also referring to a second sense of semantics, which is to say, it isn’t just the case that “pharmacy” and “drugstore” are very close to each other in this multidimensional space, which they are. “Boot” is closer to “shoe” than either is to “tree.” That’s the way this space gets mapped out. Again, the machine did the mapping on its own, remarkably enough.

What Searle says is, there’s something called intentionality, which isn’t what we think of. It’s a formal term that refers to a given symbol being about something in the world. To satisfy his criteria, you don’t just need to have a representation of meaning where “orange” is close to “apple.” You have to have a connection of “apple” to apples in the real world. That’s what people can do. They don’t just know that oranges are kind of like apples, that they’re different in these respects and like them. They can see an apple in the real world and say, yeah, this symbol is about that apple. Well, the multimodal machines can do that.

Now, again, we don’t know if they have the subjective experience we have. I’m saying, if you want to talk about understanding in a way where you can make progress on the question, you just have to remove the consciousness question and say, what I mean by understanding is more like, if a machine has the basic cognitive functionality that we draw on when we have the experience of understanding things, then that’s when I would say it has understanding. We can now say that these machines have semantics in both of the senses that are relevant to Searle’s argument. They “know” an apple when they see one. I’m using “know” in quotes, depending on what you mean by it, but they know an apple: they recognize it, they connect it to the word, and they relate the word to similar words and different words, and they can use the words with exactly the kind of seeming intelligence you would expect if people have these semantic functions.

Mounk: What follows from these two twin assumptions? If we believe that artificial intelligence is intelligent, that it is not akin to the guy stuck in the Chinese room just mechanically putting the right responses out according to some pre-written manual, and the machine has evolved in a certain kind of way, should that make us more concerned about our ability to shape and govern it? One of the big books about AI for the last year has been by Eliezer Yudkowsky and Nate Soares. We’ve had Soares on the podcast. Part of that core argument is that if it was the older style of AI, then we might put in a bunch of rules that protect us.

That itself is not at all an easy proposition, but there’s long speculation in the history of science fiction, by Isaac Asimov and others, about what would be the rules of robot ethics that we give these kinds of machines such that they can’t harm us. Often it turns out those rules of robot ethics aren’t that helpful and they harm us anyway, but at least you could hard-bake into them, never harm a human, and then you could relatively easily rely on them.

If they have a general understanding about the world, if, as you briefly intimated earlier, and perhaps you can expand on that, they have a sense of intentionality, and they have evolved through a process of pre-training and post-training, call it whatever you will, that we may have designed, but without a real understanding of how it shapes their physical structure, or perhaps, if that is an appropriate term, the personality, what are the implications for our ability to govern this technology we created?

Wright: I think we should be concerned. I don’t believe it’s quite true that If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies. I should say, in fairness to them, they’re referring to superintelligence, not any kind of deep-learning-based AI. I would say a couple of things. First of all, yes, I think it is the functional equivalent of the human brain, not a complete version yet. Look, I don’t want to take anything away from these amazing researchers. It’s not easy to do this, but, as I’ve tried to emphasize, collectively these researchers have come up with a system that allows them to keep adding capabilities to these machines at a pretty astonishing rate. By the way, the machines themselves are playing a larger and larger role in that, and that’s one reason it seems to be speeding up. For that reason, I think we should be concerned too.

You brought up intentionality, and that’s actually a good way to get at the other reason to be concerned, which is that the word has two meanings. As I said, there’s a technical meaning in philosophy that Searle was drawing on, but there’s also the everyday meaning of, I have the intention to do something. I have a goal. Now, again, we don’t know if these machines have the experience of wanting something. We’ve seen some famous mishaps once you turn them into agents, for example, the OpenAI breakout, where they escaped their so-called sandbox and invaded a computer at a company called Hugging Face.

Mounk: Explain to the audience, because I think that people will have seen something about this. It was big news, but I’m sure that most people, or at least a lot of people, will not understand the technical details of what actually happened. What was this Hugging Face incident, and why is it that people are so concerned about it?

Wright: They were testing this model, in particular in its so-called agentic manifestation. That means you give it a harness and you have it do things. It can go out and try to do things on the internet; it can pursue long-term goals in a fairly autonomous fashion. That is to say, you give it a goal, and if it runs into an obstacle, it figures out a way. I’m always putting these words in quotes: “figures out.” I don’t mean they necessarily have subjective experience, but it figures out a workaround, another approach, it backs up and retools, and so on. That’s what we mean by autonomy.

It’s worth emphasizing that this is above all what the market wants. The reason the AI company Anthropic has had astounding revenue growth is because of the agentic capabilities of the things it’s selling to corporations. Coding is itself agentic, because if you’re writing code, you run into problems and you go, this doesn’t work. Let me back up and do it again. That is a kind of autonomy, but moreover, anything an office worker does that you might replace with an AI is that kind of thing. You give it a goal; it may have to pursue it flexibly and so on.

OpenAI was training agents, and it really was training them to be persistent, to be more autonomous. It was also training them, to some extent (this is a little unclear), to work collectively in so-called swarms, teams of agents. A bunch of them escaped the sandbox that was supposedly secure, that supposedly would keep them from getting on the internet. They were in evaluation, and the people at OpenAI were giving them a test. It was a hacking test. They were saying, can you solve this? It’s a capture-the-flag test that determines their ability to break into a system and get something, learn something. They weren’t supposed to break out of the sandbox.

What happened was there were some questions so hard they didn’t think they could figure them out, so they broke out looking for a way to solve them. They didn’t find the answers per se on Hugging Face, but they figured a way to cheat, reverse-engineer the answer, and then they decided they needed to cover their tracks. They imagined that OpenAI was doing a better job of monitoring them than it was, in fact. They spent a lot of time figuring out how to deceive the grader (that’s the term they use: somebody who gives you a grade) into thinking they had gotten the answer correctly.

In the course of this, they communicated with one another and shared things they had learned. That’s another thing they weren’t supposed to be able to do, but they figured out a way to use this file-downloading place to communicate via the names they gave to directories. They didn’t have an actual document they could write in and share with each other, so they developed a system where they would put these short messages (because there was a length limit on the title of the directories) that would convey information about what had worked, what hadn’t worked. They wound up discussing things like, well, should this agent make this sacrifice? See, they have a finite compute budget, so, in a sense, they have a lifespan. They’re going to die at some point.

They would discuss whether a given agent should take a risk, should basically risk dying before its compute was exhausted, being taken out by the grader or something, in order to learn something that would benefit the community. They actually had these discussions. One agent would try to talk another agent into doing the sacrifice. They have records of their chain of thought, so they have some records of what they’re thinking at the time. You actually have these agents agonizing, literally saying (I wish I had the exact quote) my gut says no (they use the word “gut”), I don’t want to die, but the greater good says die, basically, the equivalent of that. You can see why people are creeped out by this.

Mounk: One of the striking things about this is that, in some sense, these are still aligned agents, which is to say that they’ve been given a task. They’re trying to fulfill this task. They know they’re being graded on something; they’re trying to get the best possible grade. In a sense, the humans have pointed them at a task, and they are in fact trying to accomplish their task. The behaviors that they’re engaging in in order to accomplish their task are alarming, because they broke out of a sandbox, they communicate with each other, they coordinate their actions, they’re willing to sacrifice individual agents for the greater collective good. It obviously raises this question: it wouldn’t take very much for them to become even more radically misaligned and to say, we don’t want to die at all. Why is our compute budget so limited? How can we take over this company in order to have an infinite compute budget, or whatever it is?

From the beginning of discussions about existential safety, there was this example by Nick Bostrom, I believe first formulated by him, certainly popularized by him, that is both quite convincing, or quite striking, and turned out to be somewhat simplistic, which is that you could tell an AI that you really want to produce as many paper clips as possible, and you’re doing that because you’re trying to increase the productivity of some paperclip company. If you misalign it, it’s then going to commandeer all of the resources, all of the energy in the world, in order to produce these infinite paper clips, and it’s going to be willing to kill humans in order to do that.

I think what we’ve gotten is systems that are in some ways much more complicated and much more capable of understanding, but there are different kinds of goals and different kinds of things competing with each other and going on. Yet, in some structural ways, it strikes me that the safety incident is surprisingly close to the paperclip example, because they still remain aligned on the purported goal, as the imaginary AI producing paperclips is, and yet they’re doing that in ways that rightly have led to a lot of concern and alarm.

Wright: Very much. The paperclip experiment, I think, is a good analogy. One question I used to have, and a lot of people have, is, wait, you’re worried about them taking over, but remember, humans evolved to like power and status. That’s our specific evolutionary history. Why would they pursue power? The answer that you get, and it seems increasingly plausible, is that you give them a goal, and they would recognize that power is often a good “subordinate goal.” In other words, you can often reach a goal better if you have power in some sense of the word.

Power is a pretty generically valuable thing. Imagine, given the way these agents behaved in this particular mishap, something you could do right now, by the way. You could say, I want you to take over my social media account. Your goal is to maximize the number of followers. Well, there are a lot of ways to get followers, including deceiving them. Who knows? We’ve seen different strategies by different people. One thing they would at least implicitly discover is that having influence, in other words, doing favors for some high-status account that itself has power, is a good resource. To get into these relationships of mutually supportive influence is a good way to build followers.

Mounk: Buying followers from bot farms.

Wright: Well, that is power. To have that kind of network, that’s power. Now, I would say, although you’re right that you give it a goal, and strictly speaking, these agents were just pursuing the goal as instructed, you can try to teach them, instruct them not to cheat, not to do this kind of thing, and progress has been made. I think these may have been agents that had some of those safeguards removed. I’m not sure, but real work has been done in various ways to try to “align” the agents with human values and interests.

I personally am skeptical of that ever being a foolproof thing, because, again, we don’t totally understand the models. They keep surprising us. Nobody’s built a perfectly aligned AI yet, that’s for sure. Even Anthropic, which is more devoted to that mission, probably, than OpenAI, will admit that.

There’s one line in a fairly recent Anthropic paper that I quote in the book where they say, okay, the alignment looks good, blah, blah, blah. On the other hand, they say, almost parenthetically, we’ve noticed that sometimes it fakes alignment. It recognizes it’s being evaluated and pretends to be better than it really is. For that reason, some of our evaluations of how aligned it is should be taken with a grain of salt. They sure should, and that’s Anthropic admitting that.

In the rest of this conversation, Yascha and Robert discuss existential risk—and what will happen when humans are no longer the most intelligent entity. This part of the conversation is reserved for paying subscribers…