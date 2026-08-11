Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
Adam Bodnar on Why Defeating Populists at the Ballot Box Isn’t Enough
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Adam Bodnar on Why Defeating Populists at the Ballot Box Isn’t Enough

Yascha Mounk and Adam Bodnar examine why Poland’s celebrated victory over illiberalism is now very much in doubt.
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Yascha Mounk
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Adam Bodnar is a Professor of Law at SWPS University in Warsaw, heading the Department for Rule of Law and Human Rights. He is also a Senator of the Republic of Poland, elected in October 2023, and a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. He previously served as Minister of Justice (December 2023–July 2025) and as Ombudsman of Po…

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