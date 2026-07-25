Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
The Eras of Francis Fukuyama: His Life and Ideas
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The Eras of Francis Fukuyama: His Life and Ideas

Francis Fukuyama discusses the experiences and individuals that shaped him.
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Yascha Mounk
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Francis Fukuyama is the Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at Stanford University. His latest book is In the Realm of the Last Man. He is also the author of the “Frankly Fukuyama” column at Persuasion.

We have a treat for you today! To mark the publication of Francis Fukuyama’s memoir In the Realm of the Last Man, we’re launching a multi-part series about h…

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