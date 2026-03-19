Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

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Bart Baer's avatar
Bart Baer
3h

Potential future development: the AI revolution arguably will reduce the numbers and clout of the professional class bourgeoisie as their jobs become obsolete.

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Martin Wolf's avatar
Martin Wolf
3h

Thomas Piketty makes the same point, memorably so, when distinguishing between the “Brahmin Left" and the "Merchant Right" in Capital and Ideology (2020)

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