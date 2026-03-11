Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Wictor's avatar
Pat Wictor
1dEdited

Count me as someone who always reads your thoughts with interest and respect, if not always agreement. While your point rings true - that middle-class professionals have tended to shift to the left in recent years - there are a few particulars, as a longtime New Yorker, I must take issue with.

"Bourgeoise" is one of those ill-defined words with multiple meanings. Your reference to Marx only adds to the confusion. When Karl Marx spoke of the "bourgeoise," he didn't mean middle-class professionals. He was talking about the capitalist class, the owners of the means of production, the superrich, the captains of industry and finance - which he certainly pegged as conservative. In Marx's day, owing to the continued power of a European landed aristocracy, the capitalists were the middle class, not yet politically triumphant over aristocrats that held sway with monarchies all over Europe. That bourgeoisie, in Marx's sense, is still deeply conservative and living in Manhattan, mostly on the Upper East Side. Bill Ackman, Peter Thiel, Charles Koch, Rupert Murdoch, and billionaires like them are definitely not liberals, and many have Manhattan residences. "Bourgeoisie" in common parlance means middle class, but what that word describes in class terms has shifted immensely over time.

When you speak of "Brooklynization," I've gotta wonder what the heck you're talking about. I live in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, a neighborhood politically split down the middle. Other neighborhoods in Brooklyn - Borough Park, Midwood, Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Marine Park, Mill Basin - voted for Trump in lopsided majorities. This idea that Brooklyn is some liberal stronghold is deeply misleading. Brooklyn is, like most places in our country, divided politically and culturally. If you're taking the attitudes of a few professionals in Brooklyn Heights and Park Slope as speaking for all of Brooklyn, that's also misleading.

Hanging onto the phrase "Brooklynization of the Bourgeoisie" just because it's cute and alliterative isn't enough to keep it. You're using two central terms with enough inaccuracy and ambiguity that - from where I sit - it serves your valid thesis better if you find some other snappy phrase that doesn't mislead.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Lukas Bird's avatar
Lukas Bird
1dEdited

Superb analysis.

The pluralistic west is rending down the seam of shared values. Simply put, we are irreconcilably broken because we no longer share values that serve as the motor for democracy.

We can’t agree on our biggest problems to confront: is it climate? AI? The border? Wealth inequality? The erasure of western civilization by Islam? Is woke good and necessary - or is it reverse racist and misandrist and tyrannical?

Who do we point our resources toward? Policies, taxes, institutions. Do we continue raising up women, or is the young man crisis more critical? Immigrants? Minorities? Do we let markets lead, or is wealth inequality so dire that wealth seizure is required?

When we outgrew Christianity as a shared moral framework (at least the super educated Left did), we lost our ability to make decisions from a common code. That was catastrophic for a melting pot, multi-cultural society that depends on a creed and ethos for unity vs racial unity.

We can’t and won’t agree on these fundamental questions. I don’t see us having rational conversations about them - as the social identity issues have become existential threats (nice job social justice warriors).

History suggests war. Which is just “politics by other means”. The victor sets the rules. And the civilizational clock resets from there. Unpopular view - but honest and historically true.

Reply
Share
1 reply
62 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yascha Mounk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture