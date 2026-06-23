Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
Mark Leonard on Whether Europe is Doomed
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Mark Leonard on Whether Europe is Doomed

Yascha Mounk and Mark Leonard discuss how the West can defend itself without America.
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Yascha Mounk
Jun 23, 2026
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Mark Leonard is co-founder and director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, the first pan-European think–tank. His latest book is Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail.

In this week’s conversation, Yascha Mounk and Mark Leonard discuss why Europe is behind, the global impact of China’s rise, and whether Europe can learn to defend its…

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