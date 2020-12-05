How Can Joe Biden Strengthen Democracy Around the World?

With Trump gone, it’s tempting to think that America’s foreign policy can return to normality—no more praise of Putin, no more maligning of allies. But as Thomas Wright makes clear, restoring America’s place in the world will be far from easy. A regular writer at The Atlantic and the director of Brookings’ Center on the United States and Europe, Wright believes that Biden’s presidency may be “the last best chance to demonstrate that liberal internationalism is a superior strategy to populist nationalism.”

In this week's conversation, Yascha Mounk and Thomas Wright discuss practical ways to prevent further democratic backsliding; why the public must understand the connection between domestic and foreign policy; and how much the Biden administration can actually achieve in the fight against dictatorships around the world.

