Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
6d

This is the critical argument for why the 1st Amendment is essential to protect minorities, including Jews. But I think what’s often missing from the “free speech” conversation is that civil society must play a role in preventing our universal moral TABOOS against overt hateful bigotry and the endorsement of violence from getting expressed and normalized. And the only way we can do that is with social consequences, which may look like “cancel culture” but must be distinguished as a legitimate and necessary form of social ostracism. This was a crucial lever to marginalize the KKK out of polite society, i.e. we didn’t let unmasked KKK members live normal lives.

Like you and many others, I detest “cancel culture”. What I’m proposing is a principled, non-partisan approach to ostracize those who explicitly and egregiously and unapologetically advocate for violence and discrimination, which doesn’t just assess single actions and allows for forgiveness and redemption for those that choose to moderate themselves and attempt repair for any harm they caused.

I spend all of my time arguing for the restoration of these essential TABOOS, and recently wrote about the nuance missing from the discussion on “stochastic terrorism” - an abused term but a concept we must take very seriously. I would love to hear your thoughts on this topic. On whether this most extreme hateful bigotry is nearly universally seen as socially unacceptable, whether we can apply a principled approach to ostracize it out of polite society (as we had done up until October 8th), this time without succumbing to the excesses of cancel culture, and what happens if we don’t?

https://elevin11.substack.com/p/dismantling-stochastic-terrorism

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Nick Calomino's avatar
Nick Calomino
6d

Maybe, just maybe, your deep concern for the The safety of the Jewish community would be abated by becoming leaders in stopping Israel from wiping out the Palestinians. Advocate for your community you care so deeply for, and insist Israel stop targeting children, women, hospitals and all innocents in their maniacal zeal to occupy the territory of Palestine. Or express some concept of acceptance that the Palestinians deserve to live in peace without the fear of being bombed, starved or have access to clean water. They cannot because they are effectively trapped by Israel in an Israeli outdoor prison. They have no freedom of movement because the world's 7th largest military crushes them under their weight, like an elephant on an egg.

How about you stop the anemic whining about the conditions of your freedom at least and until, you speak up about the brutality the state of Israel employs against a population, who can only dream of the freedom your complaining about?

Being Jewish isn't special. Jewish folk are no more God's chosen than any Palestinian, or anyone else for that matter, on this planet. But Jewish folk, sure have a lot of advantages, they bend a lot of ears with the whining and victimization of their beliefs. Israel sure has enough money and guns and are masters at weaving the narrative to their advantage with this exact kind of talking points about antisemitic treatment. Absent in the narrative ate the talking points of why the global view of your plight might not be met with sympathy or exist in such a simplistic terms you have laid out.

Until Palestinians have the same level of safety, security and right of determination as the Israelis have, your identity whining and "me, me, me, complaints are hollow, and mock the suffering and the pain of the Palestinian people.

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