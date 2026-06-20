Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk
The Good Fight
A Debate with Curtis Yarvin
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A Debate with Curtis Yarvin

Curtis Yarvin, Minna Salami, and Yascha Mounk discuss whether we can ever be free in a liberal society in a discussion moderated by Roger Hearing.
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Yascha Mounk
Jun 20, 2026
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In this special episode of The Good Fight, recorded at the How The Light Gets In Festival, Roger Hearing moderates a debate between Curtis Yarvin, Minna Salami, and Yascha Mounk on whether liberalism can ever be neutral, what a truly free society would look like, and whether liberalism’s heyday is over. Find out more about the Institute of Arts and Idea…

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