An Exciting Announcement!
An Exciting Announcement!

Jun 29, 2020

The values of a free society are under existential threat. And too often, their defenders lack the courage of their convictions.

Listen to Yascha Mounk explain why we urgently need to build a community of people committed to these principles—and how Persuasion can help fill the gap.

This is the first episode of (the new version of) The Good Fight, a bimonthly conversation podcast in which Yascha discusses the most pressing questions facing advocates of a free society with distinguished guests. Please sign up to Persuasion now to listen to the podcast, and become a paying subscriber to get access to special episodes.



