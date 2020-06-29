An Exciting Announcement!

The values of a free society are under existential threat. And too often, their defenders lack the courage of their convictions.

Listen to Yascha Mounk explain why we urgently need to build a community of people committed to these principles—and how Persuasion can help fill the gap.

This is the first episode of (the new version of) The Good Fight, a bimonthly conversation podcast in which Yascha discusses the most pressing questions facing advocates of a free society with distinguished guests. Please sign up to Persuasion now to listen to the podcast, and become a paying subscriber to get access to special episodes.





Get full access to Persuasion at www.persuasion.community/subscribe