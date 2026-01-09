Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay H's avatar
Jay H
2d

This is almost exactly how I interpreted this action. The cost was low, and it plays great on TV. It provides a sugar high to his supporters, who are still bragging about how grateful the Venezuelans are for Trump having freed them.

It’s also a very inexpensive way to exert a great deal of influence on the leadership of the rest of the hemisphere. Every chief of state of a small country on the outs with Trump has a new concern that they might be kidnapped and jailed. They can’t assume that Trump won’t do things that would have previously been considered too crazy to imagine. Cuban leadership now has concerns not just about the disruption of trade with Venezuela, but they also must be very concerned about personal safety.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Drew Margolin's avatar
Drew Margolin
2d

I agree with this analysis. It's impossible to understand or anticipate Trump without centering his sense of entertainment. He despises anything and everything _boring_.

It's not a strategy, it's a calling. Capturing Maduro is exciting, dramatic! Figuring out what to do next, boring. Boring to him and, he knows, boring to most people. This is his political gift. That he has a sense of what people want to pay attention to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yascha Mounk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture