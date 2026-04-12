Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

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Henry Engler's avatar
Henry Engler
13h

Thank you for acknowledging that Orban's ouster was a good day for democracy. I was beginning to wonder where you argument was headed. Let me, if you will, add something about this victory that you did not mention and which I believe is relevant for not only Hungary; not only other authoritarian regimes, and not least the United States: the turnout of young voters. This referendum was as much about generational change and the quest of young voters to support political leaders who they believe embody their values and future well-being. It was a referendum against a generation that views politics as a means to their self-enrichment. The veil has been lifted, and I suspect young voters elsewhere will seek to disenfranchise political leaders with the same objectives.

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Dieter's avatar
Dieter
13h

The difference between Hungary and other dictatorships is that Orban had a legitimate democratic past. Maybe he remembered that when he was solidly defeated.

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