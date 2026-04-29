Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

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Paul R. Morton's avatar
Paul R. Morton
1h

The diagnosis is careful and the data on declining approval is real. The harder question is the one the first commenter raised. Trump won 77.3 million votes in 2024, 49.8 percent of ballots cast, with turnout at 59 percent of the voting-age population. The system that delivered him the presidency over Harris's 75 million was not a majority endorsement. It was an architecture that rewards plurality wins, swing-state geography, and electoral college mathematics that has now produced two minority-popular-vote winners in this century alongside three plurality winners.

This matters for the piece's optimism. If America has proven more resistant to authoritarian populism than feared, the resistance is not coming from the architecture. The architecture delivered Trump. It made him impeachment-proof in 2019 and 2021. It allowed him to return after losing, fill the Supreme Court, and politicise the Department of Justice. What is now correcting his trajectory is not constitutional friction but the consequences of his own choices meeting voters who can be disappointed. That is a much weaker form of resistance than the piece implies.

The Brazilian and Peruvian comparisons in the closing paragraphs quietly admit this. Bolsonaro out, his son in. Fujimori discredited, his daughter advancing. The architecture that produced the original demagogue is still standing, and standing architectures keep producing the figures they were designed around. The midterms may correct Trump. They will not correct the system that produced him, and the next figure who learns from his mistakes will operate inside the same architecture with fewer constraints.

The optimism is premature. The pessimism is not deep enough. The architectural question is the one the piece is reaching for without quite naming.

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Charles McKelvey's avatar
Charles McKelvey
1h

A good article, but it surprizinly overlooks the possibility that JD Vance could take up the mantle of the MAGA movement, correcting Trump's errors and excesses.

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