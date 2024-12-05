Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

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Insomniac by Night's avatar
Insomniac by Night
Dec 5, 2024

Maybe what we’re seeing isn’t an oversupply of elites, but a shortage of status. At the same time that the possibility of achieving some kind of elite status has grown, the opportunities for being recognized and rewarded socially for that status have shrunk.

With the decimation of local media and the disintegration of social institutions in America, it’s become much harder to actually be rewarded with social status for achieving some elite status. Previous generations could count on occasionally seeing a nice little write up of themselves in the local paper, or maybe receiving that coveted Moose Lodge Man of the Year award. Those avenues of local recognition have all been closed off now. And what’s the point of being elite if nobody knows it?

That lack of status could definitely be a source of resentment.

And we’re also seeing status hoarding. With the proliferation of nonprofits taking over the social functions of organizations like the Junior League, that area of achievable social status has become professionalized. And those careers are increasingly filled with graduates of the same elite schools, often without direct, long-term ties to the community.

Combine this with the increasingly arbitrary way status is awarded in this country, with fame now achievable through a few seconds of viral video, and it’s easy to see how people who previously would have been pillars of the community are feeling left out. What’s the point of being an elite if nobody notices? The destabilization could be coming not from an oversupply in the elite professions, but of a shortage of non-professional ways of society to acknowledge that status.

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Peter C. Meilaender's avatar
Peter C. Meilaender
Dec 5, 2024

I was going to add a reply here, but then near the end of your essay, I saw that the self-described tech founder from LinkedIn had anticipated me. I haven't read Turchin, but I do think there is a version of the "surplus elite" theory that is probably correct; it leads, however, not to instability but rather to bureaucracy and ossification. Our educational system produces many people whose on-paper qualifications significantly outstrip their their actual skills and knowledge. Not unreasonably, they want jobs that correspond to what they take to be their achievements. The result is not dissatisfaction, but rather a kind of ongoing collusive creation of fairly meaningless midlevel jobs. You provided a perfect example yourself: these people, you suggested, could become an assistant dean of student life. The world does not need more assistant deans of student life. We generate these midlevel administrative and bureaucratic positions not because that are doing especially valuable work, but as a way of employing people who need decent jobs but can't do much of importance. That's my hypothesis, at least! (Colored, no doubt, by having spent two and a half decades in academia, where this phenomenon seems to me especially pronounced. Although folks in the business world also have an impressive ability to write fancy-sounding, jargon-laden stuff that means absolutely nothing.)

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