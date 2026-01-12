Podcast Settings

Manage how you listen to The Good Fight

Listen in Your Podcast App

All paying subscribers have access to a premium podcast feed. This lets you listen to the full, unpaywalled episodes of The Good Fight in your favorite podcast app without those annoying jingle-ads. (If you are a free subscriber, you can follow the same steps to set up the normal podcast feed, but they will have ads and won’t include paywalled content.)

1. Visit writing.yaschamounk.com/listen

2. Click Set Up Podcast

3. Choose your podcast app and follow the prompts

Your private feed will sync automatically with new episodes as they’re released.

If you have any problems, feel free to email support@substack.com and/or leonora.barclay@persuasion.community.

Set Up Podcast

Stop Receiving Transcript Emails

Want to keep getting Yascha’s articles but skip the emails containing podcast transcripts? You can turn those off while staying fully subscribed.

1. Go to your Account Settings

2. Find The Good Fight

3. Toggle it off—you’ll still receive the newsletter

Opt-Out of Transcript

Questions? Just email support@substack.com and/or leonora.barclay@persuasion.community.