Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk

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Julie Stander's avatar
Julie Stander
1d

I was just describing a screenplay I wrote called, “Artificial Rose.” My premise was a question. Is a robotic caregiver more reliable than a human to care for a vulnerable senior? As a caregiver myself, I had witnessed the failure of other caregivers to follow a care plan, be compassionate, and sincerely try to enrich their lives. A robot is consistent and completely available, designed to be attractive and personable. I vote for the robot without an ego.

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Suzanne K. Moore's avatar
Suzanne K. Moore
1dEdited

Why are we creating robots with human movements ? For example, shouldn’t we be creating robots to hover and glide rather than walk? We should be thinking out of the box and not merely imitating humans. I would ask, “What are things robots can do without the limitations of human form and function?” The bar should be much higher than it is currently.

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